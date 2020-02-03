Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AudioCodes (AUDC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC):

2/1/2020 – AudioCodes was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2020 – AudioCodes was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/24/2020 – AudioCodes was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/16/2020 – AudioCodes is now covered by analysts at Sidoti. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – AudioCodes was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/7/2019 – AudioCodes was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.51 million, a PE ratio of 176.10 and a beta of 0.59. AudioCodes Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter. AudioCodes had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 24.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the third quarter valued at $6,142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in AudioCodes by 105.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 37,722 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the third quarter valued at $679,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the third quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the third quarter valued at $611,000. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

