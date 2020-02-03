iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,830 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 68,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 29,080 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,399,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $145.64. 8,547,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,735,857. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $118.64 and a 12 month high of $148.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.70.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

