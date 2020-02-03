iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 887,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,395,000 after acquiring an additional 265,545 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 391,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,014,000 after acquiring an additional 41,048 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 122,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.17. The company had a trading volume of 29,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,190. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.33. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $62.32.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.