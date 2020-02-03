iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 2.7% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group owned 0.07% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.85. 12,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,543. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $87.12 and a 1-year high of $98.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day moving average of $95.09.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.