iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is First National Bank of Hutchinson’s Largest Position

First National Bank of Hutchinson decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 28.4% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $325.99. 251,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,126. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

