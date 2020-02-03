iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $325.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,126. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $268.92 and a one year high of $334.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

