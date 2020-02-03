iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,967,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,303,000 after purchasing an additional 546,322 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,388,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 785.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 348,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,358,000 after acquiring an additional 309,216 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,783,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 774,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,632,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.80. 73,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,563. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.01. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $180.29 and a 12-month high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

