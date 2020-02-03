iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.97. 88,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,563. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.01. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $180.29 and a one year high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

