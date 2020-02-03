iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 276,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,653. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.23. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $53.09.

