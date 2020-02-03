iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0606 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of SUSC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.06. The company had a trading volume of 51,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,046. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.36.

