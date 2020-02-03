iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 824,041 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93.

