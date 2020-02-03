iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 120,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $51.00. 660,730 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.