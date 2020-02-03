iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

IBDS traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 59,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,145. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88.

