iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.34

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.3368 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,216,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,157,819. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.42 and a 12-month high of $131.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.27.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

