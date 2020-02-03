iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Legato Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 205.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,726 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.1% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.73. 1,026,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,527,148. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

