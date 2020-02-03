iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.1% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.89. 17,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,514. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.54 and a twelve month high of $62.85.

