iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.29. 1,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,571. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $99.55 and a 1-year high of $125.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.41.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

