iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.58. The stock had a trading volume of 19,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,652. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.03 and a 1-year high of $115.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.21.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

