iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0967 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares New York Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
NYSEARCA NYF traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 30,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,382. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.88 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average is $57.26.
About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF
