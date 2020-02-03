iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0967 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares New York Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

NYSEARCA NYF traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 30,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,382. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.88 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average is $57.26.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

