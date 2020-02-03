iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 141.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

IWP stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.74. 11,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,881. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.85 and a 200-day moving average of $147.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

