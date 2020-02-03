iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Downgraded by ValuEngine

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.45. 1,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,670. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.50 and a 200-day moving average of $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.03 and a 12 month high of $110.72.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 215.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.