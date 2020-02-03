iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.8% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $15,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 50,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $22,281,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.35. The stock had a trading volume of 845,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,781. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.59. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.43 and a twelve month high of $131.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

