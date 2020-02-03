iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 373.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58,933 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $945,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 61,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 54,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 191,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,270,000 after acquiring an additional 49,370 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,776. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.37 and a 12 month high of $119.10.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

