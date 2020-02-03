ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E (BMV:TLH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25

ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E (BMV:TLH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2484 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.09. ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E has a 12-month low of $2,398.00 and a 12-month high of $2,630.00.

