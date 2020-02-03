ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1985 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a 1 year low of $1,994.28 and a 1 year high of $2,480.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.45.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.