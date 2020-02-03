Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0407 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a 52 week low of $448.20 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

