Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.55, approximately 9,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 58,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

ITMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Itamar Medical stock. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Westwood Management Corp IL owned 0.29% of Itamar Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market in the United States and Canada, Europe, Israel, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

