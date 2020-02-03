J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Trading 2.8% Higher

J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS)’s share price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.17 and last traded at $30.00, 1,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3,302% from the average session volume of 58 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 million, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of -0.20.

About J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS)

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for J.W. Mays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.W. Mays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.