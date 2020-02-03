Jacobs & Co. CA Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.3% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,129,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,251,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.