Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) and The9 (OTCMKTS:NCTY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Janel alerts:

This table compares Janel and The9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janel 1.14% 6.47% 1.80% The9 N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Janel and The9, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A The9 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of The9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Janel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of The9 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Janel has a beta of -2.37, indicating that its share price is 337% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The9 has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Janel and The9’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janel $84.35 million 0.09 $200,000.00 N/A N/A The9 $2.54 million 11.38 -$31.58 million N/A N/A

Janel has higher revenue and earnings than The9.

Summary

Janel beats The9 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janel

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company's freight forwarding services include arrangement of freight forwarding by air, ocean, and ground; warehousing; destination handling; and distribution and other logistics management services. Its customs brokerage services comprise clearance of shipments through government customs regimes, such as preparing required documentation; calculating and providing for payment of duties; and other services on behalf of customers, as well as arranging required inspections and final delivery. The company also offers customs entry filing; cargo insurance procurement; logistics planning; product repackaging; online shipment tracking; and other value-added logistics services. In addition, it manufactures and distributes industrial mixing equipment for industries, including chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Janel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.