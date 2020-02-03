Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades IDEX (NYSE:IEX) to Sell

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $151.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.22.

IEX stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.24. The stock had a trading volume of 115,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,142. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX has a 1-year low of $136.24 and a 1-year high of $176.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.78 and a 200 day moving average of $164.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $2,420,403.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,623.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,065,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,701.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $8,833,294 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IDEX by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,519,000 after buying an additional 49,409 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 13.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 29.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

