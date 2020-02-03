Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.50% of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $331,000.

FLQE opened at $27.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $29.26. Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.77.

