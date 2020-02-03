Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $854,000 Position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.42% of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 51,633 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $919,000.

Global X Super Income Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0565 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

