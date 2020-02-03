Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $900,000 Position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5,538.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter.

FIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $71.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. Five9 Inc has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $74.43. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2,391.00, a P/E/G ratio of 77.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $496,361.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,659.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $831,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,887.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,570 shares of company stock valued at $16,692,418. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

