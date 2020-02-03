Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madrona Funds LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,184,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 108,910 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $472,000.

NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $25.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0539 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

