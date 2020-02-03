JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Acquired by Resolution Capital Ltd

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,507,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,637 shares during the period. JBG SMITH Properties makes up 3.0% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned approximately 1.87% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $100,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,816,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,541,000 after buying an additional 944,224 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 192,626 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 680.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 73,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles E. Haldeman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

JBGS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, JBG SMITH Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.86. 429,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,427. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

