JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on JCDecaux in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of JCDecaux stock remained flat at $$27.70 during trading on Friday. 134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

