JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $200.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura set a $161.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an overweight rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.06.

Shares of MSFT traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.38. The company had a trading volume of 30,093,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,785,836. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,330.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $174.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 93.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $632,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,733 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,512,442 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,407,000 after buying an additional 1,295,179 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

