JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target to GBX 195

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 195 ($2.57) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Quilter has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 176.67 ($2.32).

Get Quilter alerts:

QLT traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 170.95 ($2.25). 4,953,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 162.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 145.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. Quilter has a 12-month low of GBX 119.98 ($1.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 178.95 ($2.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78.

In other news, insider Paul Feeney sold 45,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12), for a total value of £72,522.45 ($95,399.17).

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.