JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 26,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 240,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.55. The stock had a trading volume of 428,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,811,271. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,800 shares of company stock worth $23,657,732. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

