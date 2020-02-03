JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.51. 820,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

