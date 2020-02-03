Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,649 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,843,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,004,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in CarMax by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 257,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,534,000 after purchasing an additional 161,043 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 6,051.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 158,418 shares during the period. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,985,000.

Shares of KMX stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.57. The stock had a trading volume of 95,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,887. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $100.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on KMX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

