Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,274 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 60,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 372,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $42.28. The stock had a trading volume of 20,910,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,075,958. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.