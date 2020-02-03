Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 682 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,084 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.7% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $14,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,072 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,272,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,373,000 after acquiring an additional 106,122 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,328,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $170,353,000 after acquiring an additional 24,479 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,231,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $131,654,000 after acquiring an additional 145,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,263,000 after acquiring an additional 552,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.92. 406,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,368,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $69.07 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

