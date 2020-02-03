Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 243.8% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.28. 41,031,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,130,906. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

