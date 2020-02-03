Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,496 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total value of $302,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,703 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $303.25. 1,706,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,462. The company has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.01 and its 200-day moving average is $292.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $205.75 and a 52 week high of $314.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.73.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

