Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,657 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises about 2.3% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $19,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.40.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.56. 276,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,060. The stock has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.91. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $155.53.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

