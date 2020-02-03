Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,863,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,084,000 after purchasing an additional 52,192 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.11. 485,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,424. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.48. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $101.11 and a 52-week high of $170.89.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

In other news, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $458,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,478 shares of company stock worth $6,091,273. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KSU. ValuEngine cut Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.71.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

