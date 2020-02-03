Katanga Mining (TSE:KAT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Katanga Mining Ltd (TSE:KAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 173037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.

Katanga Mining (TSE:KAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$459.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Katanga Mining Ltd will post 0.1466667 earnings per share for the current year.

Katanga Mining Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the copper and cobalt mining, and related activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is involved in the exploration, mining, refurbishment, rehabilitation, development, and operation of the Kamoto/Mashamba East mining complex; the Kamoto Oliveira Virgule copper and cobalt mine; T17 open pit and underground mines; various oxide open pit resources; the Kamoto concentrator; and the Luilu metallurgical plant.

