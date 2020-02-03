KickCoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.52 Million (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. KickCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Bancor Network and Mercatox. In the last week, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $279.53 or 0.03005937 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00197586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00127744 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin launched on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com . KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Mercatox, Bancor Network, YoBit, CoinBene, Exmo, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

